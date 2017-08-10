10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• How to Get Rich with Alternative Investments (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Dow Theory is telling us to chill about the health of the bull market (Marketwatch) see also When There is Blood in the Streets (Of Dollars And Data)
• Alexa, are you turning the kids into spoiled brats? (MIT Technology Review)
• The Real Reason Jeff Bezos Grinds Trump’s Gears (Bloomberg View)
• Why so Sirius? (Syfy Wire)
