Is August 9th a Day That Should Live in Infamy?

Three Days That Changed Modern Life Forever

Events on this date in 1945, 1974 and 1995 shaped the world we live in today.

Bloomberg, August 9, 2017

I take it as my mission today to connect the dots among three events — in reverse chronological order — that occurred on this date, Aug. 9, in the not-too-distant past.

First, on this day in 1995, the internet stock sector was born, when Netscape Communications Corp., a company that just 16 months earlier was founded with the goal of creating the first commercial web browser, had its initial public offering. The shares, priced at $28 each, exploded on the first day of trading. Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter, had wildly underpriced the IPO. The shares opened at $71 and ended the day at $58.25.

So this marks the 22nd anniversary of modern society’s tech revolution; almost every aspect of life has been radically affected by the fallout from the rise of the graphical internet.

Consider just these a few things that unfolded as a result of Netscape:

It set off a Cambrian explosion of new technological life. Freed from the domineering monopoly that was Microsoft Corp., a robust internet unleashed a wave of online innovation and creativity. Before that, the Redmond regnant dominated the desktop.Every venture-capital funding meeting before 1995 ended with the question of what would happen if Gates & Co. decided to add this feature/software/widget as part of its operating system? It may not have been obvious at the time, but Netscape changed all that.

The dot-com boom created a huge internet stock bubble that eventually collapsed, driving the Nasdaq Composite Index down about 80 percent from March 2000 to October 2002. There were many side effects of the dot-com collapse, but let’s consider a few of them . . .