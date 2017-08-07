Via USA Today:

James Corden is offering more ride-share opportunities as his popular carpool singing franchise expands to Apple Music. The 20-episode Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a spinoff of Corden’s hugely popular Late Late Show ride-along/sing-along segments, launches Tuesday with a Corden-Will Smith collaboration that takes to the L.A. skies in a helicopter. It marks Apple’s second TV series, following the Shark Tank-style Revenge of the Apps. The late-night segment features Corden driving to work with a music star, such as Adele, Madonna or Lady Gaga, and breaking into conversation and song along the way. The spinoff shares the spirit and general structure, although Corden isn’t driving in most episodes and you don’t have to be a superstar singer to hitch a ride — although it helps.

From Apple:

Go on a star-studded, song-filled car ride in the Apple Music original Carpool Karaoke. Based on the segment that became a viral sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, each episode will feature celebrity pairings—from Alicia Keys and John Legend to Billy Eichner and Metallica—sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures.

Carpool Karaoke will premiere exclusively via Apple Music on August 8

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke On the Road Again

