Chinese Global Warming Hoax, Texas edition

POTUS:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Texas just got slammed with a bad hurricane, and much more rain on the way.1

The same eejits who voted against Hurricane Sandy aid were already begging for Federal assistance before the storm even hit.2

Fuck them.

If it were up to me, anyone who voted against Sandy Aid (or who believes AGW is a Chinese hoax) does not qualify to receive Federal assistance for any climate and/or natural disaster related issue.3

Regardless of my irrational, lingering, post-Sandy remaining anger, here are a few interesting graphics about rising floodwaters in the USA and around the world:

Sea Level Rise Making Floods Routine for Coastal Cities

click for interactive graphic



Source: Climate Central

20 cities have the most to lose from rising sea levels

click for ginormous graphic



Source: Washington Post

Footnotes after the jump . . .

____________

1. We know there is a complex relationship between AGW and storm strength and frequency, and while exact science is still emerging, there has been an increase in the destructiveness of tropical cyclones over the past 30 years. Storms of greater intensity are expected; scientific evidence suggests hurricane intensity may be increasing due to warmer tropical sea surface temperature (SST), but the connection to Atlantic hurricane frequency is inconclusive.

2. I don’t worry about ever forgetting that Ted Cruz is America’s Biggest Asshole ® because he never goes too long without reminding us of that . . .

3. Pat Bagley is right: