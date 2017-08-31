“Clean Meat” – No Animal Cruelty, Low Carbon Footprint

This is banoodles:
“Imagine a world where even the most committed vegan can bite into a beef burger without betraying their principles. Science has made this unlikely scenario a reality. The argument that “meat is murder” could become a thing of the past, thanks to groundbreaking technology that produces real meat from animal cells.
Memphis Meats, which is backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson, is developing a process that churns out beef, chicken and duck, without the need to raise animals for slaughter. Not only does this fledgling technology safeguard animal welfare, it also provides a solution to the sustainability and human health issues of raising livestock for meat.
With other companies also investing in the technology, it is hoped that so-called ‘clean meat’ could soon be available on the mass market.”
Here is the potential global impact:
Source: World Economic Forum
