Congratulations, you have won the $759 million lottery! Now what?

How to Deal With a $759 Million Lottery Jackpot

The odds of winning were long; so are the odds of keeping those winnings

Bloomberg, August 25, 2017

On Wednesday night, Chicopee, Massachusetts resident Mavis Wanczyk won the $758 million Powerball jackpot. Her first act was to call into work to let them know she would not be coming in the next day. Or ever again.

Before she starts celebrating beating those 292.2 million to 1 odds, there are a few things Ms. Wanczyk needs to consider regarding her windfall. If she learns these lessons quickly, then she and her heirs will be much happier and more satisfied with their lives.

Here are some important issues worth thinking about:

• Take a deep breathe: It may be hard to believe, but you just did something that is more than 300 times harder than getting struck by lighting this year. You are shocked, elated, filled with emotions. As any trader can tell you, when your head is spinning is never the best time to make any important financial decisions.

Get away for a while, and let this sink in. Then once your head clears you can begin to think about your long term plans.

• Lottery Numbers are not what they seem: They look much bigger than they are in the real world.

Let’s start with that $758 million dollar check you saw – its not real. That’s for a 29 year annuity, paid out in 29 equal installments. That does not reflect inflation or counter-party risk. Instead, the lump sum is about $480 million, or $336 million after taxes. Much less than that big fat number, but still a huge sum of money – one that should be managed carefully.

Don’t assume this money is inexhaustible; as too many lottery winners and athletes eventually find out, it goes much faster than you would ever have guessed.

Avoid strangers, acquaintances, and distant relatives: Lots of people tend to come out of the woodwork after something like this is publicized . . .