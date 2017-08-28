Deficit Spending Should Be Counter-Cyclical (Not Pro-Cyclical)

Born-Again Fiscal Hawks Turn Into Doves

Funny how some folks stop caring about federal deficits after an election

Bloomberg, August 28, 2017

One of the weirdest things to come out of the financial crisis was the rise of the born-again fiscal hawks, as I called them in 2010. These are the folks who had never shown much interest in fiscal restraint before, but very suddenly became concerned about deficit reduction. Coincidentally, their awareness of the evils of deficits occurred sometime in late January 2009, once they were no longer in power in Washington.

Both major political parties engage in deficit alarmism, although it would be a false equivalency to suggest they do so equally.

Max Abelson at Bloomberg Businessweek pointed out that the most recent version of the shift on the importance of deficit reduction was dependent upon whose guy was in the White House:

It was only about five years ago that powerful people in finance loved talking about the horrendous consequences for the U.S. if it didn’t get its finances under control. They warned that the federal debt—and the interest payments—could eventually get high enough to drag down the economy, burden future generations, and even threaten national security. Chief executive officers of five of the biggest U.S. banks joined a campaign called Fix the Debt, signing on with hedge fund billionaires, asset managers, and private equity executives, as well as former lawmakers and others.

Then their guy won the White House in November, and reducing deficits suddenly became a nonissue.

This sort of behavior is intellectually dishonest, hypocritical, economically counterproductive and, at times, even dangerous. It has been going on for too long.

Consider a short anecdote about a president elected amid a major economic slowdown and a decade-long bear market for stocks . . .