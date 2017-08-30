Donate to Harvey Victims (but Skip the Red Cross)

Skip the Red Cross When Helping Harvey’s Victims

There are plenty of charities that are more efficient and transparent.

Bloomberg, August 30, 2017

As happens now and then, Mother Nature has unleashed her fury upon us, causing loss of life and property. And once again, we find ourselves wanting to: 1) know how this happened; 2) know how to prevent a recurrence and; 3) help by donating to those in need.

How to help is our charge today; there will be time for blame, recrimination and prevention in the near future.

Unfortunately, some of the biggest and best-known charities don’t measure up in terms of efficiency or effectiveness. Front and center on this list, as we learned after Hurricane Katrina, superstorm Sandy and the earthquake in Haiti, is the American Red Cross.

In a series of articles, Pro Publica found a number of things that were deeply disturbing about the ARC. Not only is the charity less than transparent with how it has used donors’ money, it has been intentionally misleading. Its claim that 91 cents of every dollar goes to disaster victims was called “not true” by NPR and Pro Publica. The organization even went so far as to say its spending practices were “a trade secret.”

That was enough for me to strike it from my personal list of possible charities, and I have urged others to do so as well; the ARC simply isn’t a responsible steward of other people’s money . . .