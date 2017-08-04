10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, live from Leen’s Lodge, morning train reads:

• Indexers Push Back Against Wall Street (Wall Street Journal) but see Avoiding the Crowd Is a Good Bet for Beating the Stock Market (Bloomberg)

• The Rise of the Tech Model May Soon Make You Obsolete (Institutional Investor)

• How America Dug a $375 Billion Pension Hole (Bloomberg)

• A Millennial’s Rebuttal (IrrelevantInvestor)

• The Tax Reform America Needs (and Probably Won’t Get) (New York Times)

• First proof that Facebook dark ads could swing an election (New Scientist)

• Dog DNA shows sociability is innate, not just a trait learned from humans (Quartz)

• The 4 Keys to Learning Anything (Zen Habits)

• Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation? (Atlantic) see also Our Minds Have Been Hijacked By Our Phones. Tristan Harris Wants to Rescue Them (Wired)

• Winners of the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO, since 2006. He also is a Professor of Economics and International Affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He is former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under George W. Bush, and is the Recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.

Americans Keep Crushing It With Their 401(k)s



Source: Bloomberg

