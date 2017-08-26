MIB: Steven Clifford on CEO Pay Machine

Steven Clifford has been a CEO at King Broadcasting Company for five years and National Mobile Television for nine years; He has been a director of thirteen companies and has chaired the compensation committee for both public and private companies. That makes it surprising that he is the author of “The CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.”

Clifford notes that the pay gap between chief executive officers of publicly traded U.S. firms when compared to their workers has changed dramatically — its grown 95 times faster than that of their average workers. In the 1970s, CEOs were paid 25X their employees; today, CEOs get paid 300 to 700 times more than the average worker.

Despite all of the usual outrage, very people critics understand the factors that have caused the upward spiral in executive compensation.

From 2011 to 2014, there were 4 CEOs who earned $100 million per year; these companies could have paid them 90% less and still generated the same returns.

