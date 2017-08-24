Nebula Series: Interstellar Clouds



For the last 16 months I have been creating nebula forms using particles controlled by physics. This short film is made from several nebula series from this period.

“A cloud that veils one of nature’s secret places. This is a stellar nursery, a place where stars are born. They condense by gravity from gas and dust until their temperatures become so high that they begin to shine. Such clouds mark the births of stars as others bear witness to their deaths.” – Carl Sagan, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage Episode 1: The Shores of the Cosmic Ocean





INTERSTELLAR clouds from Teun van der Zalm on Vimeo.

Directed and Designed by Teun van der Zalm

salmonick-atelier.com/

Music by Xavi Mendoza

instagram.com/_xavimendoza/

