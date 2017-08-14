Redefining Bull and Bear Markets

How to Know When We’re in a Bull or Bear Market
Defining a market by percentage changes doesn’t offer the insight needed to make investment decisions.
Bloomberg, August 14, 2017
Other than the fact that these are all base 10 numerals — a coincidence of primates having 10 fingers and 10 toes — there is no rational basis for these percentile heuristics. There certainly doesn’t seem to be any hard data supporting the significance of these percentages.
Now consider the opposite: The definition of a bull market is a 20 percent rally from the lows. 1 Why 20? Why not 25 percent or 30 percent or perhaps 21.759 percent? The origins of these numbers have been lost to history, but the bigger question for investors is: Are they useful? Do these definitions assist in managing risk, deploying capital or even in thinking about market cycles? 2
My answer is a definitive “No.”
Just consider the depth of the 2015 correction peak to trough: The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 15.2 percent, while the Russell 2000 Index lost 27.2 percent. Was it helpful to know the S&P 500 wasn’t in a bear market, but the small-cap Russell was? Recall the deepest correction since March 2009, the May-October 2011 slide: It was a 21.58 percent peak-to-trough decline for the S&P 500, while the Russell 2000 fell 30.7 percent. What should you have done knowing the S&P 500 was in a bear market and that the Russell 2000 had crashed?
What good did it do investors to know that a bear market had begun based on the traditional definition?
What is a bear market?
The popular definition is a 20 percent drop from peak to trough in multiple broad market indexes. I have seen similar round numbers in other definitions — e.g., a correction is a 10 percent decline, a dip is a 5 percent drop and a crash is a fall of 30 percent or more.
