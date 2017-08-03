The Sherman Show episode 9: Barry Ritholtz

DoubleLine’s Deputy CIO Jeffrey Sherman turns the tables on me as a guest on his podcast at the EBI-West conference. Not enough sleep, over-caffeinated, running on adrenaline led to a babblefest of a podcast with me yammering on and one. Sam Lau 2nd seats Jeff. That lack of sleep leads me to be overly exuberant might be revealing of some personality disorder.

Jeff and Sam were great, and the entire experience was a ton of fun. There might even be a few worthwhile insights to be gleaned.

click for audio

