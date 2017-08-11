Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.11.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 11th, 2017

Positives:

1.Nuclear war postponed (for now) 2. Jobless claims remain low at 244k, with the 4-week moving average down to 241k. 3. MBA mortgage composite index rose 3% w/o/w. 4. NFIB small business optimism index rose from 103.6 to 105.2, higher than the 103.2 expected. 5. Special Prosecutor seems to be making progress…

Negatives:

1. US stocks had a rough week, as the S&P 500 experienced its largest weekly decline since March.

2. Headline producer prices fell 0.1% in most recent report — first m/o/m decrease of the year.

3. Consumer prices also remain soft, rising just 0.1% m/o/m and 1.7% y/o/y.

4. Nonfarm productivity rose at a SAAR of 0.9%, on the low end of the expected range.