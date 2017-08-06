10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Wall Street, Climbing Sharply, Skips Washington’s ‘Soap Opera’ (New York Times)
• Can We Use Volatility to Diagnose Financial Bubbles? Lessons from 40 Historical Bubbles (SSRN)
• Americans Keep Crushing It With Their 401(k)s (Bloomberg)
• Interview with Michael Bloomberg: ‘We Should Help’ Donald Trump (Spiegel)
• Why Is There a Retirement Crisis? (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Where did baby boomers go wrong? This generation isn’t financially prepared for retirement (Marketwatch)
• Don’t Try to Predict the Next Recession (Bloomberg View)
• That Drone Hovering Over Your Home? It’s the Insurance Inspector (Wall Street Journal)
• Death of a Fucking Salesman (National Review)
• Jon Ronson on bespoke porn: ‘Nothing is too weird. We consider all requests’ (The Guardian)
• Taking quark-gluon plasma for a spin may un-break a fundamental symmetry (Ars Technica)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Clarida, global strategic adviser for Pimco since 2006. He also is a professor of economics and international affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He was an assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under George W. Bush, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.
Investors’ have lost confidence in President Trump’s ability to lower the corporate tax rate
Source: Bloomberg Gadfly
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!