10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Clarida, global strategic adviser for Pimco since 2006. He also is a professor of economics and international affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He was an assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under George W. Bush, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.

Investors’ have lost confidence in President Trump’s ability to lower the corporate tax rate



Source: Bloomberg Gadfly

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!