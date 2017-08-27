Texas Resources, Charities, Donations for Storm Harvey Relief

I wanted to keep a running list of new items; this was moved over from this post on storm intensity:

8:47 pm: US Coast Guard posts phone numbers for people who are in danger and need rescued. Call 911 or # USCG at 281-464-4851, (or 4852 or 4853 or 4854 or 4855).

8:44 pm: Brock Long has been Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency since June 23rd; follow him on Twitter at FEMA_Brock.

8:39 pm: Some Emergency Contact numbers:

7:53 pm: Bloomberg has an early damage estimate of Harvey of at least $24 billion:

7:39 pm: Catherine Silverman started a thread / tweet storm of what looks like all local Texas charities:

If you’re looking for a way to give back in the year 2017, consider sending help to Houston/South Texas. Time to start a resource thread 👇 — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) August 27, 2017

7:38 pm: As Harvey’s waters strand thousands of folks in their homes and send some onto rooftops — a the Texas Tribune notes a chorus of onlookers have asked: Why didn’t more local officials order mandatory evacuations?

7:35 pm: As a reminder, Pro Publica has a few tips for Donating After Disasters.

7:29 pm: A few worthwhile Twitter hashtags:

7:12 pm: The Washington Post has an incredible feed of photos from what looks like closed circuit camera feeds:

6:39 pm: One of the things noticeably different today than a few years ago — think Japanese Tsunami 2011 or Sandy in the NY/NJ area in 2012 — is how fast various websites respond to disasters. Here is a run of sites that have posted various ways to donate to a broad variety of charities — see e.g., NOLA Times Picayune,Vox, Buzzfeed, Popular Mechanics, Fader, Eyewitness News, Newsweek, Slate, Patreon, Techcrunch etc.

6:31 pm: I don’t see anything on Facebook yet, but I feel like I must be missing something somewhere.

6:15 pm: Airbnb has posted a special Hurricane Harvey evacuees housing help (from August 23 until September 1 there is no fee), people can also offer their homes to help accommodate storm evacuees.

6:02pm: Apple adds Red Cross disaster relief to the iTunes music store:

UPDATE 3 5:08pm: Google set up a donation widget here; or just search for Hurricane Harvey

It seems to be half way down the page on any search:

Here is who they work with:

Google partners with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), a U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit, which receives and distributes the money to effective, local relief efforts

UPDATE 2 3:58 pm: Charity Navigator has already set up a page with recommended relief agencies working to help those hit by Hurricane Harvey.

UPDATE: 12:58pm FEMA director says Harvey is probably the worst disaster in Texas history