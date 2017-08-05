10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Dunkin coffee, grab a seat by the lake, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Is Amazon getting too big? (Washington Post)

• How a VC-funded company is undermining the open-source community (Outline)

• The Future of Media is Here, And I Was There (Tablet) see also Former NBC reporter on becoming Lyft driver: ‘I’m doing my dream job’ (Columbia Journalism Review)

• How the World’s Biggest Buyout Deal Crashed and Burned (Bloomberg)

• A different story from the Middle East: entrepreneurs building an Arab tech economy (MIT Technology Review)

• The Believer: How Stephen Miller went from an obscure Senate aide became Trump’s intellectual architect (Politico)

• Is There a Giant Planet Lurking Beyond Pluto? A race is on to discover Planet Nine using classical astronomy and new computational techniques (Spectrum)

• Is The New York Times vs. The Washington Post vs. Trump the Last Great Newspaper War? (Vanity Fair)

• History of the high five (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Clarida, global strategic adviser for Pimco since 2006. He also is a professor of economics and international affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He was an assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under George W. Bush, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.

Here Is Where Farm Prices Are Rising and Falling



Source: Bloomberg

