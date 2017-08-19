10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Kicking Horse coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Inside The Partisan Political Fight For Your Facebook News Feed (Buzzfeed) see also You Are the Product (London Review of Books)
• Carl Icahn’s Failed Raid on Washington Was President Trump’s richest adviser focussed on helping the country—or his own bottom line? (NewYorker)
• Chill: Robots Won’t Take All Our Jobs (Wired)
• The Drug Runners (Texas Monthly)
• Climate change will likely wreck their livelihoods – but they still don’t buy the science (The Guardian)
• Dalio’s Quest to Outlive Himself (Bloomberg)
• How Driscoll’s Reinvented the Strawberry (New Yorker)
•It is time to stop using the term ‘alt right’ (Columbia Journalism Review)
• Aliens in our midst: The ctenophore’s brain suggests that, if evolution began again, intelligence would re-emerge because nature repeats itself (Aeon)
• How the Trump Administration Broke the State Department (Foreign Policy) see also How the Trump hotel has rewritten the rules of business — and politics — in Washington (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s Chief US Economist.
How Much Does the Tax Man Take From Your Paycheck?
Source: Howmuch
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!