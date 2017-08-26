10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra coffee, grab a seat on the beach, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Welcome to Paradise, Batteries Now Included: The power grid of the future will require sunny skies above and energy storage below. Thanks to Tesla, Kauai has both. (Grist)
• Gary Cohn on tax reform and Charlottesville (Financial Times) see also Donald Trump’s Lunch with the FT in 2013 (Financial Times)
• The American protectionism bill that made the Great Depression worse (Marketplace)
• The lives of bitcoin miners digging for digital gold in Inner Mongolia (Quartz)
• Billionaire Porn King Reinvents Himself as Japan’s Startup Guru (Bloomberg)
• Understanding Moscow: The Mysteries of the Russian Mindset (Spiegel)
• Twelve Ways of Looking at Frank Lloyd Wright (New York Review of Books)
• A theory of jerks: Are you surrounded by fools? Are you the only reasonable person around? Then maybe you’re the one with the jerkitude (Aeon)
• Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor (The Primer) see also History of Prizefighting’s Biggest Money Fights (Bloody Elbow)
• Alaska’s Permafrost Is Thawing (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Steven Clifford, CEO and Board member, and the author of “The CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.”
