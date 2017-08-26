10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra coffee, grab a seat on the beach, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Welcome to Paradise, Batteries Now Included: The power grid of the future will require sunny skies above and energy storage below. Thanks to Tesla, Kauai has both. (Grist)

• Gary Cohn on tax reform and Charlottesville (Financial Times) see also Donald Trump’s Lunch with the FT in 2013 (Financial Times)

• The American protectionism bill that made the Great Depression worse (Marketplace)

• The lives of bitcoin miners digging for digital gold in Inner Mongolia (Quartz)

• Billionaire Porn King Reinvents Himself as Japan’s Startup Guru (Bloomberg)

• Understanding Moscow: The Mysteries of the Russian Mindset (Spiegel)

• Twelve Ways of Looking at Frank Lloyd Wright (New York Review of Books)

• A theory of jerks: Are you surrounded by fools? Are you the only reasonable person around? Then maybe you’re the one with the jerkitude (Aeon)

• Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor (The Primer) see also History of Prizefighting’s Biggest Money Fights (Bloody Elbow)

• Alaska’s Permafrost Is Thawing (New York Times)