10 Friday AM Reads

Welcome to September! Kick the new month off with our end of the Summer, pre-3 day weekend, NFP day morning train reads:

• What Does It Cost To Start A New Farm? (Fast Company)

• It’s Time To Ditch The Concept Of ‘100-Year Floods’ (FiveThirtyEight)

• How YouTube perfected the feed (The Verge) see also The Age of 1,000 Streaming Services is Upon Us—and It’s Going to Get Ugly (Wall Street Journal)

• The Simpsons Fires Its ‘Secret Weapon’ Composer After 27 Years on the Show (Vulture)

• As summer draws to a close, a primer on beating the post-vacation blues (Washington Post) see also How to return to work: advice from entrepreneurs and CEOs (Financial Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend for the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on the release of his latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles!

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!