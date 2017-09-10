10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• This Is Why WeWork Thinks It’s Worth $20 Billion (Wired)

• If you’re going to make predictions, make them often (Reformed Broker) see also The Fickle Fortunes of Market Timing (Bloomberg View)

• Football Champs and CEOs Alike Sidestep Taxes With Private Jets (Bloomberg)

• This Tiny Country Feeds the World: The Netherlands has become an agricultural giant by showing what the future of farming could look like (National Geographic)

• Attacked by Rotten Tomatoes (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist for BTIG.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!