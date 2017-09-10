10 Monday AM Reads

My back in USA (what time zone are we in?), morning train reads:

• ‘We’ve Been Breached’: Inside the Equifax Hack, that sent shock waves through the industry, spooked consumers and sparked investigations (Wall Street Journal)

• Protecting Andy Warhol From Flood, Fire and Quake (New York Times)

• The Rise Of Stealth Wealth: Ways To Stay Invisible From Society If You Have Money (Financial Samurai)

• Trump Hasn’t Dismantled Obama’s Legacy Yet — And May Not Ever (FiveThirtyEight)

• Two British science museums held a majestic, two-day fight on Twitter (Quartz)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!