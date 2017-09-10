10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work with our morning train reads:

• How Electric Cars Can Create the Biggest Disruption Since iPhone (Bloomberg)

• New Highs Should Be Bought, Not Sold (Irrelevant Investor)

• Skills vs. Behavior (Collaborative fund)

• The mysterious group that’s picking Breitbart apart, one tweet at a time (Washington Post)

• Colbert, Kimmel and the Politics of Late Night (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Rothman, head of global quantitative equity research at Credit Suisse and a senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, he was global head of quantitative research at Lehman Brothers.

