10 Thursday AM Reads

My early Chicago morning
train hotel reads:
• We Remember Predictions That Come True but Forget the Ones That Flop (Slate)
• Characteristics of highly accomplished investors (Zen Investor)
• The US remains a low-tax country, even if President Trump keeps oddly saying otherwise (AEI) see also The Incredible Shrinking Corporate Tax Bill (Bloomberg View)
• Has disruption from e-commerce run its course? (13D Research)
• Those 3% of scientific papers that deny climate change? A review found them all flawed (Quartz)
What are you reading?
