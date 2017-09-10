10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:
• Investing Hot Shots Can’t Time the Market, Either (Bloomberg Gadfly) see also How Millennials Can Prepare For the Next Financial Crisis (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• From Russia with Likes (L2)
• Female hedge funds outperform those run by men (Financial Times) see also Hedge Funds Flock to Europe, Thinking Worst Is Over (Wall Street Journal)
• The electric car revolution has finally begun… (Classic Driver) see also Is This the Electric Car That’s Going to Kill Tesla? (Bloomberg)
• A Requiem for Florida, the Paradise That Should Never Have Been (Politico) see also The strange story of how Florida’s lawmakers subsidized hurricane insurance (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
