10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Uber: (Not So) Evil Stepmother (L2) see also Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has mastered a different part of the travel economy — but Uber is a different beast (Recode)

• The inside story of what it took to keep a Texas grocery chain running in the chaos of Hurricane Harvey (LinkedIn)

• Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Dives Deeper Into the ‘Principles’ of Tough Love (Dealbook) see also Dalio’s Quest to Outlive Himself (Bloomberg)

• MAGA Muppet Bait (Reformed Broker)

• Stop Faking Service Dogs (Outside)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend for the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on the release of his latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles!

