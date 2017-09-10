10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• The History of Sears Predicts Nearly Everything Amazon Is Doing (The Atlantic)

• Dow 1,000,000 (Barron’s)

• How Apple Built An iPhone Camera That Makes Everyone A Professional Photographer (Buzzfeed) see also Apple iPhone 8 Plus reviewed: The best smartphone camera we’ve ever tested (DxOMark)

• Hot, isolated, and running out of supplies, parts of Puerto Rico near desperation (Washington Post) see also Maria’s Trail of Destruction in Puerto Rico (Bloomberg)

• Not just a knee (CNN) see also Trump denies NFL kneel row race-related (BBC)