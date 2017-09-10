10 Wednesday AM Reads

My heading to Morningstar conference in Chicago morning
train plane reads:
• The Best Emergency Preparedness Supplies (The Sweet Home)
• 36 Obvious Investment Truths (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• A Stock ‘Permabear’ Won’t Give In (Wall Street Journal) see also When the hedge is worse than the thing being hedged (Reformed Broker)
• How Top U.S. Law Firms Get Away With Paying Women Less (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• This is the new Nissan Leaf (The Verge) see also The All-New 2018 Leaf (Nissan)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!