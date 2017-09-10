10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• U.S. Stocks Are Front-Running Third-Quarter Earnings Beats (Bloomberg)
• Myths, Markets and Easy Money (Bilello)
• Capitalism and democracy — the odd couple (Financial Times)
• The Lie of Averages (Flirting with Models)
• Audi takes lead in automated driving, but others wary to follow (Reuters) but see Why ‘killer robots’ are becoming a real threat – and an ethics test (Christian Science Monitor)
What are you reading?
