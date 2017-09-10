10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• The Tide Is Turning Against Big Tech’s Monopolies (Chicago Magazine)
• Eight Lessons from Germany’s Elections (Spiegel) see also How Nixon’s Hatred of the Press Led to His Downfall (Daily Beast)
• New study: We’re outpacing the most radical climate event we know of (Ars Technica)
• Colbert, Kimmel and the Politics of Late Night (New York Times) see also Jerry Seinfeld Breaks Down a Joke (Wall Street Journal)
• Inside the Making of the ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
