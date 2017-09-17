10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Mass Psychology Supports the Pricey Stock Market (New York Times)
• Engineering Uber’s Self-Driving Car Visualization Platform for the Web (Uber)
• You Are Already Living Inside a Computer (The Atlantic)
• Advisor Firms Be Crazy (Retirement Viewpoints)
• Meet the Earth’s Largest Money-Market Fund (Wall Street Journal)
• Scott Pruitt’s Crimes Against Nature: Trump’s EPA chief is gutting the agency, defunding science and serving the fossil-fuel industry (Rolling Stone)
• Dear Texas, how many times do we have to rebuild the same house? (You’re next Florida) (USA Today) but see How to Make 500-Year Storms Happen Every Year (Bloomberg View)
• Inside the Swinger’s Resort of Your Swinging Dreams (GQ)
• 4 Theories To Explain Why Trump Is Suddenly Working With Democrats (FiveThirtyEight) but see President Trump’s list of false and misleading claims tops 1,000 (Washington Post)
• “Don’t be an asshole”: writing advice from the best TV writer you’ve never heard of (Short List)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Victor Niederhoffer, famed trader for George Soros and author of Education of a Speculator.
Flush With Cash, Private Equity Rainmakers Set Out on Their Own
Source: Bloomberg
