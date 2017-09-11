9/11 . . .

I don’t really find any comfort in revisiting that terrible day, so rather than write up something new, I prefer on September 11, to stop for a moment to recall those who were lost.
My prior thoughts are after the jump . . .
I don’t really find any comfort in revisiting that terrible day, so rather than write up something new, I prefer on September 11, to stop for a moment to recall those who were lost.
My prior thoughts are after the jump . . .
Previous PostNike’s Iron Grip Is Slipping
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.