EPA: What Climate Change Means For Texas

This August 2016 report from the EPA highlights concerns over hurricanes, increased rainfall totals, and flooding. Original EPA link is here.

Given all of the EPA docs and webpages that have been removed, I wanted to grab this one before the White House decided to remove it from the EPA website.

