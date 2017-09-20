Coming soon: National Network of Charging Stations for Cars

Despite tremendous advances over the last decade, electric cars have yet to go mainstream. Even once Tesla ramps up production of its Model 3 cars, one obstacle will remain: a lack of infrastructure lining America’s roads. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology’s Pia Gadkari dives deep into the companies, led by Tesla, that are trying to tackle this problem — by pouring millions of dollars into building a network of charging stations.

Here’s One Big Reason Tesla Still Doesn’t Dominate Our Roads

Source: Bloomberg