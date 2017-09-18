Dalio on Principles

Here is 48 minutes of Dalio goodness:

Ray Dalio says it took more than great returns to turn Bridgewater Associates into the world’s largest hedge fund. It took principles — prescriptive rules for life and business that Dalio established over four decades. The principles are what make Bridgewater unique, and unusual. Now Dalio has published them in a book, along with his life story. Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker sat down with Ray Dalio at Bridgewater’s campus in Westport Connecticut to review those principles.