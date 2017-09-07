Evidence Based Investing Conference, November 2, NYC !

I am so totally jazzed about the upcoming 2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference in New York City – its less than two months away.

We have an incredibly wonderful line up of deeply accomplished and knowledgable speakers that you simply do not want to miss.

Keynote Speakers Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group, incoming CEO

Cliff Asness, AQR, Founder & Chairman

Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab & Co. Chief Strategist

Scott Galloway, NYU Prof of digital marketing

Jim Ross, SSGA/Chairman Global SPDR business

Jason Zweig, WSJ, author “Your Money and Your Brain”

And lots lots more.

Mike and Ben and Josh and I will be helping out where we can. This is going to be a tremendously educational and informative event that you do not want to miss.

If you are going to be anywhere near the NYC area on November 2nd, then be sure to swing by and say hello. We have a discount code for TBP readers – enter RWM25 to save 25% on all new registrations!

See you there!