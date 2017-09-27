Flush With Cash



Source: Bloomberg

This is astounding:

Corporate America has never been in better shape to put its cash hoard to use on everything from investment to acquisitions, share buybacks and dividends. Or just hold on to it.

Non-financial companies’ liquid assets, which include foreign deposits, currency as well as money-market and mutual fund shares, reached a record of almost $2.3 trillion in the second quarter, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. That’s up nearly 60 percent since the recession ended in mid-2009.