10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Martin Shkreli’s $2 Million Wu-Tang Album Might Not Be a Wu-Tang Album: Was a man convicted of fraud misled about the most expensive record ever sold? (Bloomberg)

• The Second-Class Office Workers: For millions of Americans who work as contractors, real careers are out of reach and each day brings reminders that they live in a different world than the employees sitting nearby. (Wall Street Journal)

• Steve Jobs’ legacy & new Apple (Om)

• The Ultimate Guide to Making Smart Decisions (Farnam Street)

• Rich People From These Nations Hide the Most Offshore Wealth (Bloomberg) see also U.S. middle-class incomes reached highest-ever level in 2016, Census Bureau says (Washington Post)

• Nobody Knows What LaCroix “Essence” Is, Nobody Seems To Care (Consumerist)

• The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention (Politico)

• Now is EXACTLY when we should be talking about climate change (Syfy Wire)

• It Might Finally Be Time to Buy an Apple Watch (Slate) see also The Lessons and Questions of the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 (Stratechery)

• The Game-Changing Cars and Concepts at the Frankfurt Motor Show (Bloomberg)