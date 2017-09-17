Harvey Unleashed Toxic Waste from 13 Superfund Sites…

Via Buzzfeed:

Tropical storm Harvey damaged at least 13 dump sites for thousands of tons of industrial waste, but flooding has prevented the EPA from inspecting damages in all but two sites, the agency said Saturday.

This was the agency’s first major update on the status of the federally managed “Superfund” sites, and came shortly after the AP reported that seven sites near Houston had been flooded.

It could take months to assess the impact of the storm on these sites, said Ivan Rusyn, director of the Superfund Research Center at Texas A&M University, funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.