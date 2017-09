Then and Now: The Big Shift at Work

A couple generations ago, workers in the U.S. could expect a 9-to-5 schedule, retirement benefits, generous health insurance and a sense that they could spend years, even decades, at a single company. Today, workers have more flexibility over how they do their jobs and more control over what they do. But the safety net that once came with full-time work has frayed.