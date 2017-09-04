10 Labor Day Reads

My stay-at-home, nicest day of the 3 day weekend morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend for the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on the release of his latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles!

NFP up 156,000 in August as the jobless rate edged up to 4.4% from 4.3%



Source: WSJ

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!