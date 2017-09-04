10 Labor Day Reads

My stay-at-home, nicest day of the 3 day weekend morning reads:
• Americans Are Happier at Work, But Expect a Lot Less: Job satisfaction is the highest in a decade, but years of layoffs, minimal raises and lean staffing have redefined what makes a position good (Wall Street Journal)
• The End of the Working Class? (The American Interest)
• MiB: Steven Clifford on CEO Pay Machine (The Big Picture)
• Quitting Your Job Means Wage Growth, Says Economist Leaving BOE (Bloomberg) but see The Question Isn’t Why Wage Growth Is So Low. It’s Why It’s So High. (The Upshot)
• The Fight for Health Care Has Always Been About Civil Rights (The Atlantic)
• To Understand Rising Inequality, Consider the Janitors at Two Top Companies, Then and Now (Upshot)
• New Math Deals Minnesota’s Pensions the Biggest Hit in the U.S. (Bloomberg)
• How SB Nation Profits Off An Army Of Exploited Workers (Deadspin)
• In St. Louis, a Rare Effort to Lower the Minimum Wage (Wall Street Journal) see also No, Seattle’s $15 Minimum Wage Is Not Hurting Workers (The Nation)
• Did 3 NASA Astronauts Really Hold a ‘Space Strike’ in 1973? (Atlas Obscura)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend for the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on the release of his latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles!
NFP up 156,000 in August as the jobless rate edged up to 4.4% from 4.3%
Source: WSJ
