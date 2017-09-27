Too Much Cash, Too Few Opportunities

Too Much Wealth Chases Too Few Opportunities

Prices will rise and all will seem fine, even as markets lay the groundwork for a crash.

The financial markets of developed nations face a conundrum: They are swamped with wealth but have too few viable investment opportunities. The consequences of this are likely to be familiar to student of financial markets history.

How might this play out? Here is a possible five-step scenario:

Wealth accumulation accelerates; Demand for returns leads to capital flowing into assets of all types; Prices rally and some start questioning whether things are getting overdone; Wall Street responds to investor demand by creating more products; Valuations get stretched until the moment of recognition that they’ve become untethered from reality; a crash ensues.

Let’s look a bit deeper at each of those five stages:

Does anyone doubt there are trillions of dollars in wealth, as noted in Step 1? We start with net worth for households and nonprofit groups: the Federal Reserve reported an increase of $1.7 trillion last quarter, to a record $96.2 trillion. The gains were driven by the rising value of financial assets, including stocks and pension-fund holdings, and housing prices. Corporations are also flush with cash, sitting on almost $2.3 trillion. This picture encompasses the U.S. alone and doesn’t even touch on Europe, Japan and China.

This is an unprecedented pool of capital.

Step 2 involves how aggressively this money is looking for a home . . .