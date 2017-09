As summer winds down, Scott offers some good unsolicited career advice. Note: 10 Rules for Career growth is after the jump.

Prof Galloway’s Career Advice 1. Get Certified 2. Be Remarkable 3. Find the Variance 4. Get to a City 5. Boring is Sexy 6. Be willing to delay gratification 7. Demonstrate strength & grit 8. Don’t follow your passion 9. Ignore the myth of balance 10. Fight unfair