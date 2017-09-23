I read Ernest Cline’s first novel Ready Player One entirely on a flight back from Europe. It was the first fiction book I have gotten my hands on in 2 years, and I really enjoyed it.
I am looking forward to the Spielberg directed movie, coming March 30, 2018.
Ready Player One Official Trailer #1
In 2045, the planet is on the brink of chaos and collapse, but people find salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he promises his immense fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg that’s hidden somewhere in the OASIS. When young Wade Watts joins the contest, he finds himself becoming an unlikely hero in a reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical world of mystery, discovery and danger.