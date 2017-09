Hold my calls:

This opens tonight on Netflix, Jerry before Seinfeld:

Returning to his roots, taking the stage of the Comic Strip, the club where he first started doing Stand Up. Interestingly, the material performed supposedly predates his eponymous television series.

Preview after the jump

Jerry Seinfeld takes you back to before you called him a king, or a legend, or the-guy-from-that-thing. Jerry Before Seinfeld streams September 19 on Netflix.

click for Netflix video



Trailer

click for video