Succinct Summation of Weeks Events 9.1.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 1st, 2017

Positives:

1. Q2 GDP was revised up from 2.6% to a 3% SAAR.

2. ADP employment came in at 237k versus a 185k expected reading.

3. Personal income rose 0.4% in July, in line with expectations.

4. ISM manufacturing rose from 56.3 to 58.8 and above the 56.6 expected.

5. Jobless claims remain low coming in at 236k with the 4-week average at 236.75k.

6.Consumer confidence rose from an already strong 121.1 to 122.9.

7. Chicago PMI continues to come in strong at 58.9, in line with expectations.