Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 9.22.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 22nd, 2017

Positives:

1. S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and NASDAQ Composite all made new all-time highs. Yay!

2. Index of leading economic indicators rose 0.4%, above the 0.2% expected increase.

3. Import and export prices both rose 0.6% m/o/m, well above the 0.4% and 0.2% expected increases.

4. Initial jobless claims fell from 284k to 259k.

5. Housing starts came in slightly higher than expected, at a 1.18 million annualized rate, above the 1.173 expected.

6. Housing permits came in at a 1.3 million annualized rate, above the 1.22 million expected.

7. Philly fed business outlook survey rose from 18.9 to 23.8.