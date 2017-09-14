10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Why the West Is Burning: There are 137 large wildfires raging across 7.8 million acres in what might be the worst fire season ever (Outside)

• Charts & Thoughts at All-Time Highs (Irrelevant Investor)

• ‘Friends of the Court’ Have Hidden Ties to Big Investors (Bloomberg)

• Wall Street titans grow wary of ageing rally in US stocks (Financial Times)

• Bonds and Balls: How Debt Trading Saw Me Through the U.S. Open Our fixed-income reporter had fun at the ballperson tryouts —and a chance to reflect on the parallels between tennis and credit. (Bloomberg)

• Ignorance Feeds Curiosity. Curiosity Cures Ignorance. (Bloomberg View)

• You Won’t Like Mexico When It’s Angry (Politico)

• The voting commission is a fraud itself. Shut it down. (Washington Post)

• There’s Blood In The Water In Silicon Valley (Buzzfeed)

• What the Rich Won’t Tell You (New York Times)