USA is a Low-Tax Country (regardless of what President Trump keeps saying)

From Jimmy P of AEI:
The United States continues to not be the highest taxed nation in the world, even though President Trump keeps saying otherwise. Again, this morning (via Twitter): “I Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world – that will change.”
It won’t. Because we’re not. Not at all, actually. Total US tax revenue was 26% of the GDP in 2014 vs. an OECD average of 34.4% and the top share of
34.4%50.9% in Denmark, notes the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. (And the top US individual marginal tax rate of 39.5% pretty far from the 52% of leader Netherlands.) Indeed, as the above CRFB charts show, the US remains a relatively low-tax country overall.
The chart pretty much ends the discussion:
Source: AEI