10 Wednesday AM Reads

My baguette and cafe au lait mid-week morning train reads:

• Why American Workers Pay Twice as Much in Taxes as Wealthy Investors (Bloomberg)

• It Distracted Us. It Gave Us Uber. It Made Selfies a Thing. (New York Times)

• 5 facts about Millennial households (Pew Research)

• The Man Running University of California’s Lean, Mean Endowment Machine (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• New analysis suggests Fox News is working, shifting votes to R column (Ars Technica) see also Bias in Cable News: Persuasion and Polarization (American Economic Association)

• Russia and China are proving Trump right on North Korea: They hold all the cards (Quartz)

• What 100-Year-Old Hurricanes Could Teach Us About Irma (FiveThirtyEight)

• Mueller haunts the West Wing (Axios)

• Who Owns a Monkey Selfie? Settlement Should Leave Him Smiling (New York Times)

• The 50 Best Wines Under $50 to Buy in 2017 (Bloomberg)